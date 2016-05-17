Accident fears over bypass work delay

Video

Fears have been raised that a child will get hurt as cars use minor roads to avoid congestion in Gwynedd.

Construction of a bypass between Caernarfon and Bontnewydd was expected to start this autumn after the end of a public inquiry into the plans.

But with the project still needing the final go-ahead, the work now looks set to be delayed until next year.

Parents in Saron and Llanfaglan are concerned an accident will happen as cars are using country roads to avoid congestion.