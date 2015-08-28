'Powerful first moment' with adopted child

Video

As Wales sees an "unanticipated increase" in children put up for adoption, a father shares his experiences of adopting a daughter and son.

In the south east Wales region, some 280 children were referred for adoption in 2016-17, a 66% increase in a year.

It is a trend which the National Adoption Service said was replicated around Wales.

A recruitment drive is now under way to find suitable parents to adopt children.

Adrian, from Pembrokeshire, describes what life is like with adopted children.