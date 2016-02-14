'No business background, I love baking'

Video

The founder of a Gower chocolate brownies firm speaks about 10 years of self-employment.

It comes as a report by the Federation for Small Business (FSB) urged a major review into Welsh Government support for people running their own enterprises.

It also highlighted self-employment levels vary widely across Wales - as do the types of work involved.

Kate Jenkins started Gower Cottage Brownies 10 years ago from her kitchen, selling in the village shop "as a way of making pin money".