Video

Becky Morgans, from Colwyn Bay, was 20 years old when she was told she needed open heart surgery.

Frustrated at the lack of education and support available, especially to young people, she set up social media campaign Beating Hearts.

People all over the world have reached out to Becky, including former X Factor singer Rebecca Ferguson.

Charity Welsh Hearts have spent the last year screening 16-35 year olds for heart problems, and discovered 32 young people at a screening session at Principality Stadium in May who needed referrals to further treatment.