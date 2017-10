Video

Action is needed to conserve Wales' rare spiders, a review has found.

Some of the 500 species that live in Wales are found almost nowhere else in the world, according to Natural Resources Wales.

They include sand running spiders on beaches and dunes in Harlech, Gwynedd.

Rhodri Dafydd, senior reserves manager for Morfa Harlech, said they are "very rare spiders" and "you would be lucky to find one".