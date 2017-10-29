Pair united by heart disease

Video

Chris Roberts, co-founder of the North Wales Dragons football team, had a heart attack in 2015.

Wanting to find more people who had experienced heart problems to talk to, he found Beating Hearts on social media - the campaign set up by Becky Morgans, of Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, after she had open heart surgery aged 21.

Becky said it was "so easy" to talk to Chris, despite him being a stranger, because they had both gone through heart problems.

Beating Hearts now has about 1,200 followers on social media and has had contributors from all around the world.