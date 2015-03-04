Octopuses 'walking out of the sea'

Video

Dozens of octopuses have been witnessed crawling out of the sea on the Welsh coast.

Sea trip operator Brett Stones said more than 20 of the sea creatures were seen making their way on to the beach at New Quay in Ceredigion on Friday night.

Mr Stones, who runs SeaMôr Dolphin Watching Boat Trips, caught one octopus on camera.

He told BBC Wales that he helped return a number of them to sea, but others were found dead on the sands on Saturday.

However, the reason behind why the octopuses would strand themselves on land remains a mystery.