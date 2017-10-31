What we know about the Powys fire

Video

Investigations are continuing into a fatal house fire in which a father and several of his children are feared to have died.

Three children aged 13, 12 and 10 escaped the blaze at the farmhouse in Llangammarch Wells, Powys, in the early hours of Monday raising the alarm.

Police said they could not identify those who had died or confirm numbers due to the "severity of damage".

This is what we know about the fire so far.