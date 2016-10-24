Call for better work rights for mothers in Wales
Mothers in Wales are calling for better employment rights.
A march took place along Queen Street, Cardiff, on Tuesday afternoon as part of the nationwide "March of the Mummies" campaign.
It was organised by "Pregnant Then Screwed", with the march led by the assembly's first candidate for the Women's Equality party Sarah Rees.
But the UK government said its maternity leave programme was "one of the most generous in the world".
