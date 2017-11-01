'He's chasing after me... being abusive'

Video
Racist attack: 'He's chasing after me... being very abusive'
Greek-born Dimitris Legakis says he fears for the safety of his family after he was hurt in a racially motivated attack last year.
The photographer, who has lived in Wales for 17 years, was attacked while away with Swansea City FC in Middlesbrough ahead of a Premier League match.
He recorded the moment he was attacked while calling 999 to report a man trying to break into a car.
The recording was released as South Wales Police said hate crime was still drastically under-reported.
Official figures showed the number of hate crimes across England and Wales rose by 29% in 2016/17.
01 Nov 2017
