'Staff investment must match call increase'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Staff investment must match Welsh Ambulance call increase'

Ambulances in Wales have regularly been unavailable to respond to emergencies because of a lack of staff, a BBC Wales investigation has found.

During a four week period between July and August, up to seven vehicles were without crews across north Wales.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it has now "over-recruited" dozens of staff to cover gaps in rotas.

Operations director Richard Lee said staff investment must match the annual 3% to 4% call increase to the service.

  • 03 Nov 2017
  • From the section Wales