Video

Ambulances in Wales have regularly been unavailable to respond to emergencies because of a lack of staff, a BBC Wales investigation has found.

During a four week period between July and August, up to seven vehicles were without crews across north Wales.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it has now "over-recruited" dozens of staff to cover gaps in rotas.

Operations director Richard Lee said staff investment must match the annual 3% to 4% call increase to the service.