Politicians from all sides have paid their respects to ex-Welsh Labour minister Carl Sargeant.

The 49-year-old lost his job as cabinet secretary for communities and children last Friday, and is understood to have taken his own life.

Former local government minister Leighton Andrews told BBC Radio Wales Mr Sargeant was "loved across the political divide" and by the communities he served.

Mr Sargeant was suspended from Labour following a number of alleged incidents involving women.