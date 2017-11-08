Sargeant 'should have known allegations'

Video

Questions are being raised about the sacking of former communities secretary Carl Sargeant, who was found dead on Tuesday.

Mr Sargeant, who is understood to have taken his own life, was sacked from the Welsh Government job on Friday after accusations about his behaviour were raised with the first minister.

At the time, he said he was looking forward to clearing his name, but did not know the details of the allegations.

Sir Alistair Graham, the former chairman of the committee on standards in public life, told BBC One's Wales Live programme the Welsh Government was wrong to sack Mr Sargeant without telling him the details of the allegations against him.

Welsh Labour and the Welsh Government have been asked to comment.