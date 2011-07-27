'Deeply sorry' for mortuary distress

Video

The chief executive of University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff has said the hospital is sorry for distress to relatives over its mortuary's shortcomings.

Human tissue was kept longer than necessary after post-mortem examinations at Wales' biggest hospital.

It involves tissue samples at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff from 42 post-mortem examinations, ordered by police and coroners across Wales and Gloucestershire.

Samples were kept longer than necessary, in one case for five years.

Cardiff and Vale health board has "apologised unreservedly" to families.

Chief executive Len Richards gave his reaction to the inspection by the Human Tissue Authority.