'We face violence threat every day'
Daily 'violent attack threat' faced by mental health staff

The threat of physical or verbal attacks is faced by mental health staff every day, a ward manager has said.

Llinos Prydderch, who works at the Heddfan psychiatric unit in Wrexham, said the potential came from helping people who are paranoid, self-harming or "in crisis".

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has trained staff across north Wales to prevent and deal with aggressive behaviour.

Figures show that despite a 25% UK-wide rise in incidents in four years, there has been a 12% drop in north Wales since 2014.

