First Minister Carwyn Jones is due to make a statement following the death of sacked minister Carl Sargeant.

Mr Jones has held a meeting with fellow members of the Labour group in Wales after Mr Sargeant's death on Tuesday.

Mr Sargeant was found dead at his home four days after he had been sacked as communities minister and suspended from Welsh Labour after accusations from a number of women which included "groping".

It is believed he had taken his own life.