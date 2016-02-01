Video

Mussel harvesters in a historic Welsh town have warned that rules on new licences are threatening the cottage industry.

Conwy mussels have been gathered in the estuary for at least 500 years and have a protected name status, along with Champagne and Italian prosciutto ham.

But this year, its small band of "mussel men" have been told they must have licensed fishing vessels to gather the shellfish.

The Welsh Government said the measure is being enforced while a new agreement on managing the mussel beds is agreed.

But Thomas Jones, who runs the Conwy Mussel company, said it has already cost jobs - and he fears for the future.