Face recognition tech for jobs market
Penarth firm's facial recognition tech for jobs market

The financial technology sector could be an important sector for Wales over the next few years, with a number of start-up firms already established here.

But there is also competition for skilled workers and graduates for hi-tech developments around comparison sites and financial services.

One specialist lawyer in the industry said there was a risk of firms being held back by skills shortages.

Credas is one of the recent start-ups and has developed an app that uses facial recognition to check the validity of a person and their documents, for buying a house or getting work.

The Penarth fintech firm showed BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins how the technology could be used when hiring for a job.

  • 16 Nov 2017
  • From the section Wales
