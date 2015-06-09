Lagoon cost 'needs to be addressed'

Video

A letter signed by more than 100 businesses will be handed in to Downing Street calling for the £1.3bn tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay to be given the go-ahead as soon as possible.

It is 10 months since ex-energy minister Charles Hendry's independent report backed the project.

But the UK government has concerns over the level of subsidy wanted for the power generated.

Penderyn whisky owner Nigel Short is one of those to have signed the letter and says he understands the concerns.