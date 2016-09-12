Why Malaysian music student chose Wales

Video

There has been a decline in the number of non-EU international students attending Welsh universities.

According to Universities Wales, there were 16.2% fewer people from nations outside the EU studying in 2015/16 compared with 2013/14.

Their research claims the decline is equivalent to a loss of £59.8m to the Welsh economy.

The biggest decline has been in the number of students from south Asia, particularly India and Bangladesh.

Daphne Chook came to Cardiff from Malaysia to study for a Masters degree in 2013.

She said she had not heard of Wales before she saw the brochure for the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

She now has her own music school.