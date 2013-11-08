'Large-scale rent arrears are a worry'

Video

Large-scale rent arrears caused by delays in tenants receiving universal credit payments are a worry for housing associations, it has been claimed.

About 131 Coastal Housing tenants in Swansea claim universal credit, with 120 in arrears totalling £80,372.

Paul Langley, from the housing association, said that had a "significant impact" which could affect its ability to build more homes.

The DWP said it had already "made improvements to advances and will be reducing the time people wait for their first payment".