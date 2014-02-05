Video
Waterloo Gardens residents divided over park tree felling
Plans to fell trees as part of flood prevention work in a Cardiff suburb have been temporarily halted after a protest by residents.
Up to 150 trees will need to go at Waterloo Gardens in Roath as part of an £11m project to protect homes and businesses.
The brook running through the park has burst its banks four times in the past 10 years, but those living nearby are divided over whether the trees should stay or go.
-
19 Dec 2017
- From the section Wales