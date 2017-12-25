Bodybuilder Flex reveals Christmas diet

Video

Bodybuilder James "Flex" Lewis is back in Wales for the first time since equalling Arnold Schwarzenegger's record sixth consecutive title at Mr Olympia.

Flex, who now lives in Florida in the United States, is back in his native Llanelli, Carmarthenshire for Christmas.

And the 33-year-old is looking forward to a good feed while he is back.

He said that, while he has a focused diet while competing, he is a "man of weakness" who looks forward to two turkeys and his mother's countless baked goods on Christmas Day.