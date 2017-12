Video

A mother has described the affect her 12-year-old son trying to kill himself had on her own mental health.

Sonja's son was admitted to hospital for three days, which she described as "traumatic for both of us".

She said it was "so overwhelming" that she sought one-on-one support from Newport Mind.

Mind Cymru said it was "crucial" people caring for a relative also looked after their own wellbeing.