Merthyr Town FC 'will survive', say fans

Fans of an under-threat football club have said they are confident it will survive, despite having £90,000 debts.

Merthyr Town FC lost most of its players last month and was promptly beaten 13-1 in the next game.

At a special general meeting of the club, it was announced that the debt included a £30,000 overdraft.

Board member Jonathan Davies said donations had raised £25,000 to cover an outstanding tax bill but the club was still taking it "day by day".