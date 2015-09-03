Pair plucked from icy Snowdon ridge

Video

Two walkers plucked to safety from the most dangerous route to the summit of Snowdon were "not properly equipped", said rescuers.

The pair became stuck on Crib Goch in icy conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

The 3,000ft (923m) ridge has claimed several lives, including experienced climbers.

A coastguard helicopter was deployed and three members of Llanberis Mountain Rescue secured the two casualties before they were winched to safety.