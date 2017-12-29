Archives show plans for Neil Kinnock as PM

Video

Neil Kinnock was going to be advised to "spend a lot more on clothes" as prime minister if Labour had defeated the Tories in the 1992 General Election.

Newly-released archive papers show the plans civil servants had drawn up for a possible transfer of power.

Mark Dunton, contemporary records specialist at the National Archives, said the memo and others were designed to steer the new prime minister through their first week.

However, Labour narrowly missed out to the Conservatives and former Islwyn MP Mr Kinnock went on to resign as his party's leader.