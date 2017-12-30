Public transport 'solution' for congestion
The 30,500 traffic jams on Welsh roads in 2017 cost drivers and the Welsh economy almost £278m, traffic data has shown.

Wales' longest sustained traffic jam of 2017 was a seven-hour, 10-mile (16km) queue on the M4 motorway on 27 October.

The westbound Brynglas Tunnel on the M4 at Newport is Wales' worst hotspot, averaging a queue more than once a day.

Traffic analytics firm Inrix said westbound congestion at Brynglas cost motorists £14m in lost time.

Transport professor Stuart Cole said: "The solution for cities like Cardiff and Newport is a much-improved public transport network."

