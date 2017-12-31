Border volunteers idea 'insulting'

Video

A Welsh politician has expressed concern about possible Home Office proposals to use volunteers to guard some British borders.

A Home Office spokesman said it was "considering the potential benefits" of using Border Force Special Volunteers to bolster staffing levels at small air and sea ports.

If introduced, volunteers would not be used by Immigration Enforcement.

AM Rhun ap Iorwerth, whose Anglesey consistency includes the port of Holyhead, said the use of volunteers would be "insulting" to border staff who have lost their jobs.