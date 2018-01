Video

Huge crowds have braved the chilly sea off the Pembrokeshire coast, to take part in the annual Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim.

It is the 34th year the dip has taken place - raising thousands of pounds for charity.

A record 2,028 took the plunge, with a party atmosphere on the beach as the revellers ran into the water as fireworks went off with many in spectacular fancy dress.