Waves batter the coast at Trearddur Bay

Waves have battered Trearddur Bay, Anglesey, captured by Twitter user Warren Cardwell in this video.

Natural Resources Wales has warned debris from high waves could cause injury to people near the coast.

Gusts of up to 79mph (130km/h) hit the country overnight and a yellow "be aware" weather warning is in place for the whole of Wales until 18:00 GMT.

There are currently 36 flood warnings in force - covering coast and tidal estuary areas of Wales.