'Not enough' done over prison deaths

A prison has not done enough to prevent eight people taking their own lives over the past six years, a watchdog has said.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) said each of the deaths at Swansea prison were within the first week of arrival.

Four of those happened before an inspection in 2014.

Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) said it had taken "immediate action".

But Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke warned recommendations had not been properly addressed from that visit.