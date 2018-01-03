A&E 'overfilled with patients'

Video

Emergency departments in Welsh hospitals are "overfilled" with patients, a consultant has warned.

Welsh Government data showed the number of people visiting A&E rose to 2,752 people a day in November 2017 - up 3.3% on the same month in 2016.

It blamed flu outbreaks and an increase in calls over the Christmas period for adding to winter pressures.

Dr Roop, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine Wales, said emergency departments have been "struggling" in the past couple of weeks.