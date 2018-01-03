Sargeant's son will 'continue his legacy'

Video

Carl Sargeant's son has vowed to "continue his legacy" after being selected by Labour to fight the by-election.

Jack Sargeant was chosen by party members in Alyn and Deeside ahead of the by-election on 6 February.

The 23-year-old thanked the party for "putting their faith" in him.

Carl Sargeant, who had represented Alyn and Deeside in the Assembly since 2003, was found dead in November, days after losing his cabinet position amid allegations around his personal conduct.

The Conservatives have selected former nurse Sarah Atherton as their candidate for the by-election and community councillor Donna Lalek will stand on behalf of the Liberal Democrats.

Plaid Cymru have selected Carrie Harper and UKIP said they would only stand if Jack Sargeant had failed to win the Labour nomination.