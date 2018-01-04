Health secretary 'sorry' for cancelled ops

Video

The health secretary has apologised to patients who have had their operations cancelled as a result of winter pressures on the Welsh NHS.

Vaughan Gething said he was "genuinely sorry" if people had had their treatment interrupted.

But he maintained the health system was well-prepared to cope with increased demand on services.

NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall said December was the highest month on record for life-threatening "red calls".

He added cancellations came as a result of trying to balance those pressures.

On Wednesday, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine Wales said emergency departments felt "like a battlefield."

Mr Gething said he did not believe anyone waiting for a planned operation would think it was more important than a "genuine emergency".