Health secretary 'sorry' for cancelled ops
The health secretary has apologised to patients who have had their operations cancelled as a result of winter pressures on the Welsh NHS.

Vaughan Gething said he was "genuinely sorry" if people had had their treatment interrupted.

But he maintained the health system was well-prepared to cope with increased demand on services.

NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall said December was the highest month on record for life-threatening "red calls".

He added cancellations came as a result of trying to balance those pressures.

On Wednesday, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine Wales said emergency departments felt "like a battlefield."

Mr Gething said he did not believe anyone waiting for a planned operation would think it was more important than a "genuine emergency".

  • 04 Jan 2018
  • From the section Wales
