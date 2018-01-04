Moment detective driven at by road sweeper

Video

A video recording captured the moment a Gwynedd council road sweeper drove into a private detective.

Michael Naughton had been hired by the local authority to watch Ian Ellis, 52, who was suspected of siphoning fuel.

Ellis, 52, of Deiniolen, pleaded guilty to theft of diesel at Bangor from Gwynedd council and careless driving of the sweeper.

He was ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work, fined £300 and given eight penalty points on his licence at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court.

In the recording, Mr Naughton can be heard telling Ellis that police were due to arrive.