'Whisky and walks keep me young'

Daily walks with his butty is one of the secrets of Trevor Ward's longevity.

He turns 104 this weekend and puts it down to a few pints each week, some whisky, bingo and dancing.

The former miner is from Clydach Vale in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

He was married to Bessie for 75 years and is father to Shirley 81, Kay, 76, and Robert 66, with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.