The tolls on the two Severn crossings were cut on Monday and will be scrapped by the end of the year.

The bridges went into public ownership at midnight on Sunday, prompting the price cut as VAT has been removed by the UK government.

Charges for private cars travelling into south Wales from England will drop to £5.60 from £6.70 as Highways England take charge of the M4 and M48 bridges.

Estate agents in Monmouthshire said they saw an 80% rise in homebuyers from Bristol in 2017.

Bob Greenland, deputy leader of Monmouthshire council, admitted the influx of new buyers meant the "pressure is on" to build houses.