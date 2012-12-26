From the archive: The snow storm of 1982

Video

On 8 January 1982, most of Wales was in the grip of one of the worst blizzards of the 20th Century.

The snow started falling on the evening of 7 January and did not stop for 36 hours.

Deep drifts of powder - sometimes up to 6m (19ft) high - caused schools to be closed for up to two weeks, and many remote towns and villages in mid and south Wales were cut off.

The M4 was brought to a standstill while the roof of Sophia Gardens pavilion in Cardiff collapsed under the sheer weight of snow.

Temperatures in Wales were believed to be lower than -20C (-4F).