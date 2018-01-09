Could Wales impose a smacking ban?

Video
Will Wales ban smacking after a public consultation?
Smacking children in Wales could be banned following a public consultation.
If passed, Wales would follow Scotland in banning physical punishment against children, which ministers say is "no longer acceptable".
The proposed law would not create a new offence, but would remove the defence of reasonable punishment for crimes such as assault and battery.
Campaigners are concerned any change in the law could criminalise ordinary parents.
