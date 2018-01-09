'I want to play football with my friends'

Video

Lucy Bunn had been playing for Barry Town United Ladies FC - Cardiff, but new rules mean players must live within five miles of where the club plays.

The side trains in Cardiff but home games are played in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

The club said its Cardiff training ground should be considered its home rather than where it plays.

The Football Association of Wales said there were three teams closer to 11-year-old Lucy that she could play for.