Video

Unnecessary 999 ambulance callouts are being tackled by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

In 2017, the "top 10" most prolific callers accounted for 3,284 calls to the service.

It said efforts to tackle frequent 999 callers saved the service more than 1,200 ambulance callouts last year.

Robin Petterson, the service's frequent caller lead, explains how their system works.