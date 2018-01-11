'Don't put it down as a Mickey Mouse call'

Video

A 999 call made by a man after he had been drinking has been released by the Welsh Ambulance Service in a bid to deter other "unnecessary" frequent callers.

James, from the Vale of Glamorgan, was responsible for 13 calls to the service in just over a month because he wanted help with stomach pain, often brought on after heavy drinking.

He now says he realises his calls were wrong.

"Now I think back on it I just imagine - what if a child was dying, and I was on the phone to the ambulance service and took that child's place?" he said.