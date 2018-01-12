'Living life for me and my organ donor'

Video

A transplant patient who is backing plans by other UK nations to adopt a presumed consent organ donation system has said she is living life for her and her donor.

Ellie Lacey, 31, was diagnosed with sudden and unexplained liver failure in 2016 and was told a transplant was her only hope of survival.

A worldwide search was started to find one and she eventually had her operation last January.

She thinks other UK nations should "follow Wales' lead" and is urging families to talk openly about their organ donation wishes.