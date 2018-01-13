Video

A deaf woman who wears a hearing implant says it is "embarrassing" when hearing loops do not work at banks, supermarkets and GP surgeries.

Sally Clark, 60, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, relies on hearing loops to cut out background noise.

But she said while many places advertise having the equipment, it is often switched off and staff do not know how to turn it on.

"It's quite isolating and makes it quite scary to go out and do things," she said.