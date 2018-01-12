Tidal lagoons 'the answer' to energy jobs

Video

The UK government should look to the success of the offshore wind sector when considering the Swansea tidal lagoon, the man who conducted an independent review into tidal energy has said.

Charles Hendry backed the £1.3bn project in his government-commissioned review published in January 2017, but the UK government is yet to give the go-ahead.

Mr Hendry has said he is optimistic the project will still happen.

"The UK is the undisputed global leader in offshore wind, what's the next sector? Where can we get the next jobs in the energy sector? I think tidal lagoons is the answer," he said.