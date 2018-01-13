Video

Disabled people have spoken of being treated like "a nuisance" if they ask for help accessing bars, restaurants and cafes which do not have the right facilities.

About 2,000 people have signed a petition calling for premises to be rated 0-5 for how disabled friendly they are, in a similar scheme to the food hygiene rating.

Simon Green, from Bridgend, uses a wheelchair and said friends had to carry him into a restaurant after staff failed to put up the ramp.

The Welsh Government said the principal of the idea had "some merit" and it would be "interested" to see how the scheme would work.