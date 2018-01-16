Flood-prone homes helped by new scheme

Video

Almost 10,000 homes in Wales have been insured under a scheme designed to cut bills for people living in flood prone areas.

Flood Re was set up in 2016 and allows people faced with crippling excess charges to access affordable cover.

But critics claim money used to subsidise the scheme would be better spent on preventing flooding in the first place.

Mary Clarke said many residents where she lives in Rhiwbina, Cardiff, had had difficulties with insurance, and described the brook by her house as "a monster" after a heavy storm.