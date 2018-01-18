Video

An A&E consultant has said this year's winter hospital pressures are the worst he has seen.

Dr Tim Rogerson, a consultant in emergency medicine at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, said: "We're on our knees as far as emergency care [is concerned].

His comments come as consultants in Wales have written to the first minister claiming safety is being compromised "to an unacceptable degree".

The group said they recognised funding constraints but said both NHS Wales and the social care sector were "severely and chronically under-resourced".

Figures showing how A&E departments and the ambulance service coped in December are due out on Thursday morning.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.