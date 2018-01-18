Video
Cheers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Cardiff Castle
Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrived to huge cheers at Cardiff Castle - their first trip to Wales since getting engaged.
Hundreds of people greeted the couple, an hour late after their train from London to Cardiff was delayed.
After meeting members of the public, they joined a festival celebrating Welsh culture inside the castle.
They will also visit Tremorfa's Star Hub leisure centre.
